Latest Opinions

For a US Strategy on Ukraine
The United States must declare that its goal is for Ukraine to win and, at long last, must make it the main US policy. And the corollary is that Russia must be defeated.
22 January, 1918 – Remembering When Ukraine First Declared Independence
Time to recognize at the official level the date in 1918 when Ukraine first declared its independence.
Lenin – 100 Years On, His Dark Shadow Still Hangs Over Us
On the centenary of Lenin’s death, how should Ukrainians remember the Bolshevik tyrant who created the USSR?
Impressions from Davos
With Ukraine prominently represented through various special events, Western politicians spoke in fervent unison at Davos, signaling a desire for action and a recognition that Russia must be defeated.
A Tale of Two Ukraines
There has always been a wide range of opinions in Ukraine and the war has caused contrasting viewpoints to be more frequently aired - but everyone agrees that 2024 is going to be a hard year.
Can Ukraine Do More to Win on the Information Battlefield in 2024?
As the second anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion approaches it seems timely to review what Ukraine has achieved in defending against disinformation and what more it needs to do during 2024.
Karazin University: 219 Years of Social Responsibility
Scientists at Karazin University are developing a range of directions aimed at addressing the needs of the country and the military during the wartime.
Ukraine: Worst Case Scenarios
Ukraine could potentially lose the war with Russia. Ukrainians could then be forced to join Russia in attacking Poland. Provocative? Fatalistic? How should we prepare for the worst-case scenario?
Congress is Squandering the Future of Ukraine and America
“America First” Republicans are playing into Putin’s hands and giving the Kremlin time to rebuild its forces and attack Ukraine later with even greater atrocities – and may risk American troops soon.
Can the US Retain Global Leadership?
As a global leader, beacon of freedom and land of opportunity, certain imperatives should be driving US support for Ukraine. Is an increasingly inward focus leaving the EU to pick up the pieces?
Australia Should Save Face and Donate Its MRH-90 Helicopters to Ukraine
New information reveals that Ukraine offered to take on the risks of receiving Australia’s 45 decommissioned helicopters, yet the Department of Defence plans to bury them anyway.
Boycotting Brands in Russia: Why Consumer Choice Matters in Ending the War
Almost two years ago, Moscow launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine; while over 1000 companies quickly withdrew from Russia, some prominent brands have stubbornly clung to the Russian market.
Anger at US Inaction Should Not Cloud Understanding of Who is Responsible
The following opinion piece was originally received as a reader’s comment to a Kyiv Post article, which we thought was worth sharing with our wider readership.
Ukrainian IT in the Gulf States – Opportunity of a Lifetime?
Despite the war, Ukraine's IT sector is thriving and the Gulf offers a burgeoning market where startups and existing businesses could capitalize on lucrative opportunities to grow and scale.
Where is General Gerasimov and Why Does it Matter?
“After a series of Ukrainian missile strikes in Crimea, the continued silence from the Kremlin is potentially telling. Is Putin worried that Kyiv is actively targeting his high command?”
Furious: How the West is Getting Things So Wrong
As US government officials bathe in hollow sound bites while much needed military aid is withheld, the West could be foolishly digging its own grave by betraying Ukraine.
European Commission Ukraine Report: Reflections From the Country’s Primary Energy Firm
Ukraine has entered heating season 2023-24 better prepared, with improved air defenses and reinforced energy site security, while satisfying crucial milestones in its European integration efforts.
Two Axes of Liberty
Democratic institutions and the freedom they engender are not eternal. The Russo-Ukrainian war is a stark reminder that Europe must become a self-sustaining and self-defending axis of liberty.
Victory on Economic Front: UK Supreme Court Ruling on the $3 Billion “Yanukovych Debt” Case
Kyiv has won a victory over the Kremlin concerning bonds issued by the deposed and exiled former pro-Russian president during the Revolution of Dignity.
A Festive Freedom
The Christmas story is one replete with lessons on freedom and humanity.
Rebuilding Ukraine: The Task for Women
Without transformative shifts in our employment landscape and championing the pivotal role of women, meeting the goal of a robust post-war Ukrainian economy might remain a distant dream.
Ukraine and Romania Agree to Expand Digital Cooperation
The digitization of nearly every aspect of modern life is the basis of the new found synergy between Ukraine and one of its nearest neighbors and partner.
Taking Back Ukraine’s Airspace
As many anticipated, Russia once again stepped up its missile and drone attacks against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure as winter set in at the end of 2023.
Predictions and Wishes for 2024 – Some Personal Thoughts
A prominent American-Ukrainian activist and lawyer shares his thoughts and hopes about the prospects that 2024 hold. The stakes are nothing less than democracy in both Kyiv and Washington.