Ukraine
War in Ukraine
30 minutes ago
Russian bombs fall on Kharkiv villages, missiles kill three in Suny region; NATO chief meet with US military leaders; Moscow continues march on Avdiivka
War in Ukraine
4 hours ago
The Alliance’s chief started his two-day visit to Washington, meeting with military, diplomatic and congressional leaders.
4 hours ago
Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 01-30-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.
Ukraine
10 hours ago
The rumor mill went into overdrive Monday evening after claims made by several politicians and journalists that the commander-in-chief was fired. The President's Office has also denied the reports.
France
12 hours ago
French billionaire Xavier Niel announced the purchase of Lifecell, a Ukrainian mobile operator, but the deal is still subjected to approvals by the Ukrainian government.
War in Ukraine
12 hours ago
The Armed Forces of Ukraine said that while the village is situated in a disadvantageous and lowland location, intense battles were currently ongoing.
Tanks
12 hours ago
ANALYSIS: Crowd-Sourced Drones Help Close Ukraine’s Firepower Shortfall, as US Government Dithers on Military Aid
Currently hobbyist drones rigged to carry explosives are the critical weapons holding the line against Russia on the Ukrainian battlefield, not big-ticket western military tech.
Crimea
13 hours ago
According to the partisans, the Russians are attempting to use BM-21 Grad to neutralize naval drones employed by Ukraine to target the ships of Russia's Black Sea Fleet.
Russia
13 hours ago
In a suicide note, Gorobets Anton Igorevich reportedly said he “couldn’t live with it,” adding: “What is happening now is a horror and a nightmare.”
War in Ukraine
14 hours ago
A Ukrainian military officer interviewed by Kyiv Post said that the Russians call strike drones “Baba Yaga” after a mythical witch widely present in Russian folklore.
Ukraine
15 hours ago
An internal EU document has shown Brussels’ plans to cut funding to Hungary and undermine its economy if it continues to veto future EU funding for Ukraine during the upcoming Feb. 1 summit.
Legal
15 hours ago
Does the Russian regime intend to commit another genocide of Ukrainians? The Centre for Strategic Communication has analyzed Putin’s latest statements for the presence of genocidal rhetoric.
War in Ukraine
16 hours ago
James Stavridis likened the eventual resolution of the war to the Korean scenario, suggesting that Russia might keep control over some parts of Ukraine while Kyiv would move toward NATO membership.
War in Ukraine
17 hours ago
As Kyiv Post reported earlier this month, has been mounting that Russian forces have suffered such heavy losses that some troops are reportedly refusing to attack.
Ukraine
18 hours ago
There has always been a wide range of opinions in Ukraine and the war has caused contrasting viewpoints to be more frequently aired - but everyone agrees that 2024 is going to be a hard year.
Ukraine
18 hours ago
Almost half of the Zelensky family’s earnings in 2021 came from the sale of Ukrainian domestic government bonds but Russia’s full-scale invasion led to a significant drop in income.