Ukraine

‘A Good Deal’ for Americans – War in Ukraine Update for Jan 30
War in Ukraine
30 minutes ago
‘A Good Deal’ for Americans – War in Ukraine Update for Jan 30
Russian bombs fall on Kharkiv villages, missiles kill three in Suny region; NATO chief meet with US military leaders; Moscow continues march on Avdiivka
By John Moretti
Meeting NATO, Blinken Warns Ukraine Gains in Doubt Minus US Help
War in Ukraine
4 hours ago
Meeting NATO, Blinken Warns Ukraine Gains in Doubt Minus US Help
The Alliance’s chief started his two-day visit to Washington, meeting with military, diplomatic and congressional leaders.
By AFP
Breaking News &amp; Live Updates on 01-30-2024
 
4 hours ago
Breaking News & Live Updates on 01-30-2024
Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 01-30-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.
By Kyiv Post
‘It’s Not True’ – Ukraine’s Defense Ministry Responds to Reports That Zaluzhny Has Been Fired
Ukraine
10 hours ago
‘It’s Not True’ – Ukraine’s Defense Ministry Responds to Reports That Zaluzhny Has Been Fired
The rumor mill went into overdrive Monday evening after claims made by several politicians and journalists that the commander-in-chief was fired. The President's Office has also denied the reports.
By Chris York, Julia Struck
Lifecell: French Billionaire Plans to Acquire Ukrainian Mobile Operator for $500m
France
12 hours ago
Lifecell: French Billionaire Plans to Acquire Ukrainian Mobile Operator for $500m
French billionaire Xavier Niel announced the purchase of Lifecell, a Ukrainian mobile operator, but the deal is still subjected to approvals by the Ukrainian government.
By Kyiv Post
Ukraine Denies Russian Claims of Capture of Tabaivka
War in Ukraine
12 hours ago
Ukraine Denies Russian Claims of Capture of Tabaivka
The Armed Forces of Ukraine said that while the village is situated in a disadvantageous and lowland location, intense battles were currently ongoing.
By Kyiv Post
Crowd-Sourced Drones Help Close Ukraine’s Firepower Shortfall, as US Government Dithers on Military Aid
Tanks
12 hours ago
ANALYSIS: Crowd-Sourced Drones Help Close Ukraine’s Firepower Shortfall, as US Government Dithers on Military Aid
Currently hobbyist drones rigged to carry explosives are the critical weapons holding the line against Russia on the Ukrainian battlefield, not big-ticket western military tech.
By Stefan Korshak
Crimea Partisans Expose Russian Missile Systems Protecting Sevastopol
Crimea
13 hours ago
Crimea Partisans Expose Russian Missile Systems Protecting Sevastopol
According to the partisans, the Russians are attempting to use BM-21 Grad to neutralize naval drones employed by Ukraine to target the ships of Russia's Black Sea Fleet.
By Kyiv Post
Featured
'Significant Russian Losses' As Kyiv Aims to Expand Dnipro Foothold

'Significant Russian Losses' As Kyiv Aims to Expand Dnipro Foothold

Russian Engineer ‘Kills Himself After Rocket He Designed Kills His Grandmother in Kharkiv’

Russian Engineer ‘Kills Himself After Rocket He Designed Kills His Grandmother in Kharkiv’

‘A Bad Signal’ – War in Ukraine Update for Jan 29

‘A Bad Signal’ – War in Ukraine Update for Jan 29

Russian Engineer ‘Kills Himself After Rocket He Designed Kills His Grandmother in Kharkiv’
Russia
13 hours ago
Russian Engineer ‘Kills Himself After Rocket He Designed Kills His Grandmother in Kharkiv’
In a suicide note, Gorobets Anton Igorevich reportedly said he “couldn’t live with it,” adding: “What is happening now is a horror and a nightmare.”
By Kyiv Post
Epic Video Shows Drone Planting Ukrainian Flag in Ruins Of Destroyed Russian 'Strongholds'
War in Ukraine
14 hours ago
Epic Video Shows Drone Planting Ukrainian Flag in Ruins Of Destroyed Russian 'Strongholds'
A Ukrainian military officer interviewed by Kyiv Post said that the Russians call strike drones “Baba Yaga” after a mythical witch widely present in Russian folklore.
By Julia Struck
Brussels Develops Measures to Prevent Hungary from Stalling Ukraine Funding
Ukraine
15 hours ago
Brussels Develops Measures to Prevent Hungary from Stalling Ukraine Funding
An internal EU document has shown Brussels’ plans to cut funding to Hungary and undermine its economy if it continues to veto future EU funding for Ukraine during the upcoming Feb. 1 summit.
By Leo Chiu
Are Russia’s Crimes Against Ukraine Premeditated Genocide? EXCLUSIVE
Legal
15 hours ago
ANALYSIS: Are Russia’s Crimes Against Ukraine Premeditated Genocide?
Does the Russian regime intend to commit another genocide of Ukrainians? The Centre for Strategic Communication has analyzed Putin’s latest statements for the presence of genocidal rhetoric.
By Ihor Solovei
Ukraine and Russia to Have ‘Moment for Negotiation’ After 2024 Election, Former NATO Commander Says
War in Ukraine
16 hours ago
Ukraine and Russia to Have ‘Moment for Negotiation’ After 2024 Election, Former NATO Commander Says
James Stavridis likened the eventual resolution of the war to the Korean scenario, suggesting that Russia might keep control over some parts of Ukraine while Kyiv would move toward NATO membership.
By Kyiv Post
'Significant Russian Losses' As Kyiv Aims to Expand Dnipro Foothold
War in Ukraine
17 hours ago
'Significant Russian Losses' As Kyiv Aims to Expand Dnipro Foothold
As Kyiv Post reported earlier this month, has been mounting that Russian forces have suffered such heavy losses that some troops are reportedly refusing to attack.
By Kyiv Post
A Tale of Two Ukraines EXCLUSIVE
Ukraine
18 hours ago
OPINION: A Tale of Two Ukraines
There has always been a wide range of opinions in Ukraine and the war has caused contrasting viewpoints to be more frequently aired - but everyone agrees that 2024 is going to be a hard year.
By Stash Luczkiw
Zelensky Declares Assets and Income for 2021 and 2022
Ukraine
18 hours ago
Zelensky Declares Assets and Income for 2021 and 2022
Almost half of the Zelensky family’s earnings in 2021 came from the sale of Ukrainian domestic government bonds but Russia’s full-scale invasion led to a significant drop in income.
By Kyiv Post