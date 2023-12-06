Finance

ICU Weekly Insight: Jan. 24, 2024 – FX-Denominated Bills Support State Budget
Ukraine
Jan. 25, 10:02
ICU Weekly Insight: Jan. 24, 2024 – FX-Denominated Bills Support State Budget
FX-Denominated Bills Support State Budget
By ICU
New Year: Changes for Economy, Business and Citizens
Ukraine
Jan. 2, 11:14
New Year: Changes for Economy, Business and Citizens
What changes in Ukraine's finnacial sector take effect at the beginning of 2024..
By UkrInform
ICU Weekly Insight, 5 Dec. 2023 - NBU Eases FX Restrictions
Ukraine
Dec. 6, 2023
ICU Weekly Insight, 5 Dec. 2023 - NBU Eases FX Restrictions
NBU eases FX restrictions.
By ICU
ICU Weekly Insight, 23 October 2023 - NBU Maintains Full Control of FX Market
Economy
Oct. 24, 2023
ICU Weekly Insight, 23 October 2023 - NBU Maintains Full Control of FX Market
NBU Maintains Full Control of FX Market
By ICU
Ukrainian Economy in Brief – Newsletter, 4 July, 2023
Ukraine
Jul. 4, 2023
Ukrainian Economy in Brief – Newsletter, 4 July, 2023
IMF benchmarks in focus
By Yaroslav Zhelezniak
ICU Weekly Insight, 28 June 2023 - Interest Rates on USD Bills Decline Further
Ukraine
Jun. 29, 2023
ICU Weekly Insight, 28 June 2023 - Interest Rates on USD Bills Decline Further
Interest Rates on USD Bills Decline Further.
By ICU
ICU Weekly Insight, 12 June 2023 - Inflation Keeps Falling
Ukraine
Jun. 13, 2023
ICU Weekly Insight, 12 June 2023 - Inflation Keeps Falling
Inflation keeps falling.
By ICU
ICU Weekly Insight, 5 June 2023 - IMF Completes First EFF Program Review
Ukraine
Jun. 6, 2023
ICU Weekly Insight, 5 June 2023 - IMF Completes First EFF Program Review
IMF Completes First EFF Program Review.
By ICU
ICU Weekly Insight, 29 May 2023 - Bond Market Changing Focus
 
May. 30, 2023
ICU Weekly Insight, 29 May 2023 - Bond Market Changing Focus
Bond market changing focus.
By ICU
ICU Weekly Insight, 22 May 2023 - Repatriation for Bond Coupons Limited
Ukraine
May. 23, 2023
ICU Weekly Insight, 22 May 2023 - Repatriation for Bond Coupons Limited
Repatriation for bond coupons limited.
By ICU
ICU Bond Market Insight, 17 May 2023
Ukraine
May. 18, 2023
ICU Bond Market Insight, 17 May 2023
Controlled reduction of borrowings
By ICU
ICU Weekly Insight, 15 May 2023 - Annual Inflation Falls in April
Ukraine
May. 16, 2023
ICU Weekly Insight, 15 May 2023 - Annual Inflation Falls in April
Annual inflation falls in April on high comparison base
By ICU
ICU Weekly Insight - 10 May 2023
Ukraine
May. 10, 2023
ICU Weekly Insight - 10 May 2023
FX accounts replenished after yesterday’s auction.
By ICU
ICU Weekly Insight - 8 May 2023
Ukraine
May. 9, 2023
ICU Weekly Insight - 8 May 2023
NBU reserves surge in April.
By ICU
ICU Weekly Insight - 3 May 2023
Ukraine
May. 4, 2023
ICU Weekly Insight - 3 May 2023
MoF accumulating funds for redemptions.
By ICU
ICU Weekly Insight - 2 May 2023
Ukraine
May. 3, 2023
ICU Weekly Insight - 2 May 2023
NBU kept key rate unchanged.
By ICU