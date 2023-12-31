History

Volodymyr Vernadsky: Ukraine’s Scientific Genius in-depth
 
1 day ago
Volodymyr Vernadsky: Ukraine’s Scientific Genius
Ukrainian scientist Volodymyr Vernadsky was ahead of his time. His encyclopedic knowledge led him to posit a view of matter and the Earth as uniquely alive, with humanity as a guiding force.
By Andriy Bondar
Ancient Graffiti to be Digitized in Kyiv's St. Sophia
 
Jan. 13, 10:23
Ancient Graffiti to be Digitized in Kyiv's St. Sophia
Digitizing Ukraine's cultural heritage continues in Kyiv.
By UkrInform
From the Secret Pages of History: Ukrainian Underground Activities 1944-1950 as Reported by the CIA EXCLUSIVE
 
Jan. 7, 13:47
From the Secret Pages of History: Ukrainian Underground Activities 1944-1950 as Reported by the CIA
CIA assessment of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army’s Anti-Soviet Resistance in the second half of the 1940s.
By Richard Cummings
Sahaidachny: Ukrainian Leader Whose Cossacks Saved Europe From Ottomans in-depth
Dec. 31, 2023
Sahaidachny: Ukrainian Leader Whose Cossacks Saved Europe From Ottomans
The Ukrainian Cossacks’ victories under Petro Sahaidachny’s leadership inspire the present-day defenders of Ukraine to outfight the Russians with skill and courage rather than numerical strength.
By Andriy Bondar
Les Kurbas, the Man Who Formed Ukrainian Theater in-depth
Dec. 3, 2023
Les Kurbas, the Man Who Formed Ukrainian Theater
The seeds sown by Les Kurbas on the Ukrainian stage sprouted in the following generations of artists, with great works of theatrical art and bold innovations of modern theater.
By Andriy Bondar
Holodomor in Perspective 90 Years On EXCLUSIVE
Nov. 25, 2023
OPINION: Holodomor in Perspective 90 Years On
On the 90th anniversary of the artificial famine in Ukraine, some bitter solace can be gleaned from the ever-growing international consensus recognizing the crime as a willful act of genocide.
By Bohdan Nahaylo
Holodomor – 90 Years Ago and Why So Relevant EXCLUSIVE
 
Nov. 19, 2023
OPINION: Holodomor – 90 Years Ago and Why So Relevant
What happened during the Holodomor is cause for lessons to be learned now.
By Bohdan Nahaylo
Curiosities of Kyiv: Landscape Alley
 
Nov. 12, 2023
Curiosities of Kyiv: Landscape Alley
Breathtaking landscapes of Podil and Dnipro, 75 mosaic and ceramic sculptures, a magical linden tree, a 1695 staircase, the foundation of the first stone church in Ukraine, and the Svitovid's capitol.
By Marichka Palamarchuk
(Un)celebrated Ukrainians Who Changed the Course of History: Boris Smirnov
 
Nov. 5, 2023
(Un)celebrated Ukrainians Who Changed the Course of History: Boris Smirnov
A researcher of Mahabharata from Chernihiv.
By Marichka Palamarchuk
Ukrainian Journalism Versus Russian Imperialism – Then, Now and Tomorrow (Part 3, Conclusion) EXCLUSIVE
Oct. 24, 2023
OPINION: Ukrainian Journalism Versus Russian Imperialism – Then, Now and Tomorrow (Part 3, Conclusion)
Kyiv Post’s Chief Editor reflects on how the media landscape has evolved and the challenges facing Ukrainian journalism in the past, now and in the near future.
By Bohdan Nahaylo
Historical Memory or Manipulated Historical Illiteracy?
 
Oct. 22, 2023
OPINION: Historical Memory or Manipulated Historical Illiteracy?
The issue of the Galicia Division, which fought in German uniforms against the Soviets, has long been officially closed in the UK and Canada. Yet insinuations of guilt by association persist.
By Bohdan Vitvitsky
(Un)celebrated Ukrainians Who Changed the Course of History: Muhammad Asad
 
Oct. 22, 2023
(Un)celebrated Ukrainians Who Changed the Course of History: Muhammad Asad
A creator of Muslim states from Lviv.
By Marichka Palamarchuk
Khortytsia, the Island of Glory
 
Oct. 21, 2023
Khortytsia, the Island of Glory
Caught in the infernal whirlpool of war, like scores of other historical sites in Ukraine, Khortytsia remains a sacred place for Ukrainians, a shrine to their national memory.
By Andriy Bondar
Bohdan Hawrylyshyn – the Many Lives of a Ukrainian Patriot
 
Oct. 15, 2023
Bohdan Hawrylyshyn – the Many Lives of a Ukrainian Patriot
The world renowned manager spent three quarters of his life outside his homeland. Yet to his last day, he would introduce himself as “Bohdan Hawrylyshyn, Ukrainian.”
By Andriy Bondar
From the Secret Pages of History: Why a CIA Project to Help the Ukrainian Underground in 1951 Failed
 
Oct. 1, 2023
From the Secret Pages of History: Why a CIA Project to Help the Ukrainian Underground in 1951 Failed
The US was ready to train Ukrainian exiles to return to support their resistance movement at home but the trainees decided not to take the risk and the scheme was abandoned.
By Richard Cummings
(Un)celebrated Ukrainians Who Changed the Course of History: Polina Osipenko
 
Sep. 23, 2023
(Un)celebrated Ukrainians Who Changed the Course of History: Polina Osipenko
The record-breaking pilot from Berdyansk.
By Marichka Palamarchuk