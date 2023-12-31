History
1 day ago
Ukrainian scientist Volodymyr Vernadsky was ahead of his time. His encyclopedic knowledge led him to posit a view of matter and the Earth as uniquely alive, with humanity as a guiding force.
Jan. 13, 10:23
Digitizing Ukraine's cultural heritage continues in Kyiv.
Jan. 7, 13:47
CIA assessment of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army’s Anti-Soviet Resistance in the second half of the 1940s.
Dec. 31, 2023
The Ukrainian Cossacks’ victories under Petro Sahaidachny’s leadership inspire the present-day defenders of Ukraine to outfight the Russians with skill and courage rather than numerical strength.
Dec. 3, 2023
The seeds sown by Les Kurbas on the Ukrainian stage sprouted in the following generations of artists, with great works of theatrical art and bold innovations of modern theater.
Nov. 25, 2023
On the 90th anniversary of the artificial famine in Ukraine, some bitter solace can be gleaned from the ever-growing international consensus recognizing the crime as a willful act of genocide.
Nov. 19, 2023
What happened during the Holodomor is cause for lessons to be learned now.
Nov. 12, 2023
Breathtaking landscapes of Podil and Dnipro, 75 mosaic and ceramic sculptures, a magical linden tree, a 1695 staircase, the foundation of the first stone church in Ukraine, and the Svitovid's capitol.
Nov. 5, 2023
A researcher of Mahabharata from Chernihiv.
Oct. 24, 2023
OPINION: Ukrainian Journalism Versus Russian Imperialism – Then, Now and Tomorrow (Part 3, Conclusion)
Kyiv Post’s Chief Editor reflects on how the media landscape has evolved and the challenges facing Ukrainian journalism in the past, now and in the near future.
Oct. 22, 2023
The issue of the Galicia Division, which fought in German uniforms against the Soviets, has long been officially closed in the UK and Canada. Yet insinuations of guilt by association persist.
Oct. 22, 2023
A creator of Muslim states from Lviv.
Oct. 21, 2023
Caught in the infernal whirlpool of war, like scores of other historical sites in Ukraine, Khortytsia remains a sacred place for Ukrainians, a shrine to their national memory.
Oct. 15, 2023
The world renowned manager spent three quarters of his life outside his homeland. Yet to his last day, he would introduce himself as “Bohdan Hawrylyshyn, Ukrainian.”
Oct. 1, 2023
From the Secret Pages of History: Why a CIA Project to Help the Ukrainian Underground in 1951 Failed
The US was ready to train Ukrainian exiles to return to support their resistance movement at home but the trainees decided not to take the risk and the scheme was abandoned.
Sep. 23, 2023
The record-breaking pilot from Berdyansk.