Agriculture

End of the Black Sea Grain Initiative: What’s Next? EXCLUSIVE
War in Ukraine
Jul. 29, 2023
OPINION: End of the Black Sea Grain Initiative: What’s Next?
Russia’s termination of the Black Sea Grain Initiative has affected much more than just Ukraine’s food exports. The entire world will feel its ripple effect.
By Kostiantyn Gridin, Nina Kurochka
5 EU States Agree Deal on Ukraine Food Exports
EU
Apr. 29, 2023
5 EU States Agree Deal on Ukraine Food Exports
EU Commission has reached an agreement in principle with Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia regarding Ukraine agri-food products
By AFP
Ukrainian Farmers Worried as Allies Choke off Export Route
 
Apr. 22, 2023
Ukrainian Farmers Worried as Allies Choke off Export Route
The tensions between Kyiv and its European neighbours arose as uncertainty looms over the scheduled May 18 renewal of a deal ensuring the Black Sea grain corridor is operational.
By AFP
Ukraine Grain Harvest Set to Fall Further This Year
 
Jan. 28, 2023
Ukraine Grain Harvest Set to Fall Further This Year
Russia's war continuing to reduce Ukraine's grain production with global implications.
By AFP
Ukraine Estimates Grain Harvest Fell Around 40%
Ukraine
Dec. 24, 2022
Ukraine Estimates Grain Harvest Fell Around 40%
Russia's invasion in late February stopped shipments and blocked 20 million tonnes of grain in Ukraine's ports.
By AFP
Eight Ships Leave Ports of Great Odesa in Two Days
War in Ukraine
Nov. 21, 2022
Eight Ships Leave Ports of Great Odesa in Two Days
Another eight ships with 342,000 tonnes of agricultural products for the countries of Africa, Asia and Europe left the ports of Great Odesa over the past two days, the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (U
By Interfax-Ukraine
Ukraine Expects to Transport up to 2M Tonnes of Vegetable oil Through Pipeline Annually 
Poland
Sep. 8, 2022
Ukraine Expects to Transport up to 2M Tonnes of Vegetable oil Through Pipeline Annually 
Ukraine is planning to transport up to 2 million tonnes of vegetable oil through a pipeline to Poland’s Port of Gdańsk annually. The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food M
By UkrInform
Four more ships carrying foodstuffs leave Ukrainian ports.
War in Ukraine
Aug. 7, 2022
Four more ships carrying foodstuffs leave Ukrainian ports.
The second sea caravan carrying Ukrainian foodstuffs left the ports “Odesa” and “Chornomorsk” – three ships from Chornomorsk and another one from Odesa, the Ministry of Infrastructure announed on Augu
By Bohdan Nahaylo
Breaking: Russia admits missile strike on Odesa port 
War in Ukraine
Jul. 24, 2022
Breaking: Russia admits missile strike on Odesa port 
Russian missiles destroyed Ukrainian “military infrastructure” in a strike on Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odesa, crucial for grain exports, Russia’s foreign ministry spokeswoman said Sunday. The strik
By Bohdan Nahaylo
Strategic Port Access in Greece Supports Ukraine – US Defense Secretary
War in Ukraine
Jul. 24, 2022
Strategic Port Access in Greece Supports Ukraine – US Defense Secretary
Priority access to the Port of Alexandroupolis in northeastern Greece has allowed the U.S. military to continue to support Ukraine in response to Russia’s invasion, according to chief of the Pentagon.
By Kyiv Post
Breaking: Russian missiles strike Ukraine’s Odesa port, key to grain deal
War in Ukraine
Jul. 23, 2022
Breaking: Russian missiles strike Ukraine’s Odesa port, key to grain deal
Ukraine said Saturday, July 23,  that Russian missiles had struck the Odesa port, a key Black Sea terminal, one day after Moscow and Kyiv penned a deal to resume grain exports blocked by the war. “The
By Bohdan Nahaylo
US Urges Russia to Implement Ukraine Grain Deal ‘Swiftly’
War in Ukraine
Jul. 23, 2022
US Urges Russia to Implement Ukraine Grain Deal ‘Swiftly’
The United States called Friday on Russia to let out Ukrainian grain quickly and voiced hope that a Turkish-brokered deal was well-structured enough to monitor compliance. “We fully expect the impleme
By AFP
Ukraine and Russian separately sign landmark grain deal with UN and Turkey
War in Ukraine
Jul. 23, 2022
Ukraine and Russian separately sign landmark grain deal with UN and Turkey
Ukraine and Russia on Friday signed a landmark deal aimed at relieving a global food crisis caused by blocked Black Sea grain deliveries, ending months of negotiations and sending wheat prices tumblin
By Bohdan Nahaylo
Ukraine farmers pray deal can free trapped grain
War in Ukraine
Jul. 22, 2022
Ukraine farmers pray deal can free trapped grain
Rakhmon Mirzoyev watches on as a combine harvester empties a steady stream of grain into a waiting truck on his farm some 60 kilometres (35 miles) from the frontline in southern Ukraine. Recent good w
By AFP
Zelensky makes surprise visit to Odesa region
War in Ukraine
Jun. 19, 2022
Zelensky makes surprise visit to Odesa region
On June 18, President Volodymyr Zelensky made an unannounced visit to a military base in the Odesa region. His Office reported that the Ukrainian leader inspected the base and training center for Nati
By Ugo Poletti
Freeing Ukraine’s grain
War in Ukraine
Jun. 19, 2022
Freeing Ukraine’s grain
The blockage of Ukrainian seaports is not only a threat to global food security but to Ukraine’s domestic economy. About 80% of the country’s agricultural sector depends on grain exports as its main s
By Oleksandr Karpenko