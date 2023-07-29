Agriculture
War in Ukraine
Jul. 29, 2023
Russia’s termination of the Black Sea Grain Initiative has affected much more than just Ukraine’s food exports. The entire world will feel its ripple effect.
EU
Apr. 29, 2023
EU Commission has reached an agreement in principle with Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia regarding Ukraine agri-food products
Apr. 22, 2023
The tensions between Kyiv and its European neighbours arose as uncertainty looms over the scheduled May 18 renewal of a deal ensuring the Black Sea grain corridor is operational.
Jan. 28, 2023
Russia's war continuing to reduce Ukraine's grain production with global implications.
Ukraine
Dec. 24, 2022
Russia's invasion in late February stopped shipments and blocked 20 million tonnes of grain in Ukraine's ports.
War in Ukraine
Nov. 21, 2022
Another eight ships with 342,000 tonnes of agricultural products for the countries of Africa, Asia and Europe left the ports of Great Odesa over the past two days, the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (U
Poland
Sep. 8, 2022
Ukraine is planning to transport up to 2 million tonnes of vegetable oil through a pipeline to Poland’s Port of Gdańsk annually. The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food M
War in Ukraine
Aug. 7, 2022
The second sea caravan carrying Ukrainian foodstuffs left the ports “Odesa” and “Chornomorsk” – three ships from Chornomorsk and another one from Odesa, the Ministry of Infrastructure announed on Augu
War in Ukraine
Jul. 24, 2022
Russian missiles destroyed Ukrainian “military infrastructure” in a strike on Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odesa, crucial for grain exports, Russia’s foreign ministry spokeswoman said Sunday. The strik
War in Ukraine
Jul. 24, 2022
Priority access to the Port of Alexandroupolis in northeastern Greece has allowed the U.S. military to continue to support Ukraine in response to Russia’s invasion, according to chief of the Pentagon.
War in Ukraine
Jul. 23, 2022
Ukraine said Saturday, July 23, that Russian missiles had struck the Odesa port, a key Black Sea terminal, one day after Moscow and Kyiv penned a deal to resume grain exports blocked by the war. “The
War in Ukraine
Jul. 23, 2022
The United States called Friday on Russia to let out Ukrainian grain quickly and voiced hope that a Turkish-brokered deal was well-structured enough to monitor compliance. “We fully expect the impleme
War in Ukraine
Jul. 23, 2022
Ukraine and Russia on Friday signed a landmark deal aimed at relieving a global food crisis caused by blocked Black Sea grain deliveries, ending months of negotiations and sending wheat prices tumblin
War in Ukraine
Jul. 22, 2022
Rakhmon Mirzoyev watches on as a combine harvester empties a steady stream of grain into a waiting truck on his farm some 60 kilometres (35 miles) from the frontline in southern Ukraine. Recent good w
War in Ukraine
Jun. 19, 2022
On June 18, President Volodymyr Zelensky made an unannounced visit to a military base in the Odesa region. His Office reported that the Ukrainian leader inspected the base and training center for Nati
War in Ukraine
Jun. 19, 2022
The blockage of Ukrainian seaports is not only a threat to global food security but to Ukraine’s domestic economy. About 80% of the country’s agricultural sector depends on grain exports as its main s