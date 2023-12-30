Next
Why Zelensky's Decree on Ukrainians in Russia Irked the Kremlin So Much
President Zelensky has announced that Kyiv intends to investigate Moscow’s crimes against Ukrainians on the territory of the Russian Federation, drawing the anger of the Kremlin.
Why Isn’t Russia’s Kinzhal Missile Living Up to Its Hype? (Pun Intended)
Military analysts hoping to learn lessons from the tactics, weapons and technology used by both sides in the war in Ukraine all agree that Russia’s Kinzhal 47-M2 missile has been the biggest letdown.
Turning of the Screw: A Shift in Ukrainian Tactics
Approaching the third year since the full-scale invasion, Ukraine says over 374,520 Russian soldiers have been “eliminated” – but merely killing more Russian soldiers will not win the war.
How Ukraine’s M2 Bradleys Take Out Russia's Best T-90 Tanks
The US-manufactured Bradley is stand-out weapon on the battlefield in Ukraine thanks to its powerful weapons, outstanding optics and excellent cross-country ability.
Crowd-Sourced Drones Help Close Ukraine’s Firepower Shortfall, as US Government Dithers on Military Aid
Currently hobbyist drones rigged to carry explosives are the critical weapons holding the line against Russia on the Ukrainian battlefield, not big-ticket western military tech.
Are Russia’s Crimes Against Ukraine Premeditated Genocide?
Does the Russian regime intend to commit another genocide of Ukrainians? The Centre for Strategic Communication has analyzed Putin’s latest statements for the presence of genocidal rhetoric.
Putin’s Achilles Heel: Ukraine Targets Russia’s Vital But Vulnerable Energy Industry
As Ukraine’s war against Russia becomes a stagnant war of attrition, Kyiv is increasingly exploring alternative strategies to fight that serve to its strengths and further weakens its enemy.
Conclusions About Trump's Election Prospects After Iowa
Trump is headed for the US presidential ballot later in 2024 but his chances of winning are by no means assured.
Could Heavy Lift Delivery Drones Replace Conventional Artillery in Battle?
On-line retailers investigating the use of UAVs to deliver purchases have prompted manufacturers to produce drones to meet the demand while remaining coy about their utility as weapons.
Why US-Made ADM-160 Decoy Missiles Are Crucial to Storm Shadow Successes
The Anglo-French missiles have been celebrated for their ability to strike against key Russian targets in Crimea and elsewhere, but they aren’t the only decisive factor in achieving success.
A Quick Guide to Russia’s Downed A-50 and Ilyushin Il-22M Command Planes
On Sunday evening, Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down a Russian AWACS-like surveillance, and command and control platform, as well as another flying command post already in short supply.
The Russian Paradox: 57% Want Peace, But 74% Support the War
A series of polls might offer a glimpse into Russia ahead of its March presidential election, but results are somewhat contradictory.
What to Expect After the EU’s Historic Decision to Open Accession Negotiations
A former deputy minister with experience of preparing Ukraine for EU integration presents a candid assessment of what will be required at this stage to actually join the EU.
Cold Weather Slowing Down Fighting Along Most of Front, Russian POW Spike Reported
Ukrainian official sources claim “dozens” of Kremlin soldiers recently came in from the cold. In some open sources, Russian POWs complain of being left on the front lines, for weeks, without support.
As the US Dithers on Assistance to Ukraine, Europe Steps Up
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said her country will support Ukraine with weapons for the long term and called on “all countries” to do their part to defend democracy in Europe.
Skynex – The New Air Defense System Protecting Ukrainian Skies, Courtesy of Germany
Germany announced its latest military aid package for Ukraine on Thursday, Jan. 4, that contained enhanced air defense capability that included the Skynex air defense system.