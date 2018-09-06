Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko says that Ukraine will spend 5.26 percent of GDP on defense this year.

Last year the requirement of the country’s Military Strategy and the Law on the National Security to keep the expenditures on the defense and security sector at the level of at least 5 percent of GDP was fulfilled, he said. “In fact, this year they will account for 5.36 percent of GDP [both on defense and security],” the president said at a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council in Kyiv on September 6, which addressed a military budget issue.

