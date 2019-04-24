Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, who is completing his term of office, at a meeting with the parliamentary faction of Petro Poroshenko Bloc, has announced his intention to participate in the parliamentary elections in the fall of this year and the need to form party lists through primaries.

“We are going to participate in the parliamentary elections,” Artur Herasymov, the head of the BPP faction in the Verkhovna Rada, told reporters after a meeting of the faction members with the president in Kyiv on April 23.

He noted that the formation of party lists would take place through the primaries.

According to him, the party congress will take place after the inauguration of the new president of Ukraine.

President Poroshenko in the presidential election gave way to Volodymyr Zelenskiy and is completing his presidential term.

Interfax-Ukraine
