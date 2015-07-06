Head of Odesa Regional State Administration Mikheil Saakashvili agreed to the initiative during a meeting with U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Geoffrey Pyatt on July 6, Saakashvili’s official website has reported.

“We agreed that U.S. police officers from California will train the new Odesa police,” the report said.

Saakashvili also said that an agreement was reached on the United States allocating funds for additional payments to Odesa regional officials as part of the anti-corruption policies in the region.

“In the framework of the Odesa anti-corruption operation, the U.S. government agreed to provide funds for the salaries of Saakashvili’s new team,” the report said.