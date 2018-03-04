Special Representative of the US State Department for Ukraine Kurt Volker stated that the Russian-created DNR and LNR formations in Donbas should be liquidated because they do not meet the Constitution of Ukraine. Volker said this during a panel discussion at the analytical center of the Hudson Institute, reports LB.ua.

