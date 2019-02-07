The Central Election Commission of Ukraine (CEC) has refused to register deputy of Ukraine Nadiya Savchenko and former deputy of the Party of Regions living in Russia Volodymyr Oliynyk as presidential candidates.

The corresponding decision was made at a meeting of the commission on Feb. 7, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

Savchenko was denied registration because she did not pay a deposit of Hr 2.5 million, and the decision of Nadiya Savchenko’s Social and Political Platform Congress to nominate her as a candidate for the presidential election was not sealed.

Oliynyk violated a number of requirements for an election candidate. The documents submitted by him also indicate that he has been a “political refugee” and has been living in the territory of the Russian Federation since October 2014.

Interfax-Ukraine
