Here are three reports in which under surname Kozak, with three different signatures.

It is known that criminal protocols against protesters who held a meeting near Mezhihirya on 29th December 2013 were exactly copied from these falsified reports. After that the court sentenced to take away protesters’ driving licenses. Moreover, the court decided to take away the driving license of Ukrainska Pravda journalist Oksana Kovalenko on Friday, despite the fact that she and her car were not at the scene of the ‘crime’ on that day.