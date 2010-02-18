He said this in an interview with the club’s press service while commenting on the issue of Myron Markevych’s combining the posts of FC Metalist Kharkiv coach and coach of the Ukrainian national football team.

"This, perhaps, won’t benefit either the team or the club. But I can say that Myron Bohdanovych [Markevych] is a decent coach, and Metalist has played striking and spectacular football, and achieved good results. As for Mr. Surkis, he is continuing to conduct his work unprofessionally. While I have not appointed a coach, I always have doubts. But when I’ve already decided, then I say that my coach is the best and that I trust him, and I will do everything to ensure that all our opponents fail. Surkis and the FFU Executive Committee appointed Markevych as head coach. This means that by and large it was necessary to stop talking about who they would like to see at this post. Otherwise, Surkis shows everybody that he didn’t want this coach and he doesn’t trust him. To put it mildly, it’s not good, and improper," Akhmetov said.

He said that it was Surkis who was responsible for the outcome of the team’s performance, s he appoints coaches.

"We all have doubts, and before a final decision, we always have a few candidates. We analyze their strong and weak points and we conduct a negotiating process. But after the decision, we trust this specialist and believe that he will do everything he can to make sure his team achieves great success. But in this situation, everything, to put it mildly, is not fine, and unprofessional. This suggests that Surkis had no brain or conscience. I think that Markevych came to help, rather than to be humiliated in public," Akhmetov said.

Akhmetov also denied rumors that Shakhtar coach Mircea Lucescu could leave his post.

"They said that Lucescu would be the chief coach of the national team, but now you’re talking about new rumors. I know that Mr. [Lucescu] feels great, he is in good shape, and Shakhtar pins high hopes on him. Let God grant him health. Lucescu has done a lot for Shakhtar, but I’m confident that he can do even more. So Lucescu is the head coach of Shakhtar! There were even rumors that they had allegedly begun to select candidates for the post of coach of our team … They are untrue," Akhmetov said.