President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has signed Law No. 2167-VIII “On creation of necessary conditions for peaceful settlement of the situation in certain regions of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.”

This was reported on Saturday by the press service of the Ukrainian president.

As reported, the document stipulates that the procedures will only take effect “after all conditions stated in Article 10 of the law (on special local self-governance procedures) are fulfilled, specifically as regards the withdrawal from the territory of Ukraine of all illegal armed formations, their military equipment, and militants and mercenaries.

Interfax-Ukraine
