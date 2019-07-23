President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Oleksiy Danilov as deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

“To appoint Oleksiy Danilov as deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council,” says a presidential decree of July 23, 2019, posted on the presidential website.

According to information from open sources, Danilov in 2005 headed Luhansk Regional State Administration. He was Member of Parliament of the 5th convocation (from May 2006 to November 2007).