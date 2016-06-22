Poland’s midfielder Jakub Blaszczykowski scored the only goal in the 54th minute of the match which took place at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille on June 21.

Thus, Ukraine lost three matches at the group stage of the Euro 2016 championship. Ukraine had lost its chances to pass to the last 16 at Euro 2016 following its 0-2 defeat to Northern Ireland and 0-2 defeat to Germany in the second and first group stage matches respectively.