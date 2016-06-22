Poland’s midfielder Jakub Blaszczykowski scored the only goal in the 54th minute of the match which took place at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille on June 21.

Thus, Ukraine lost three matches at the group stage of the Euro 2016 championship. Ukraine had lost its chances to pass to the last 16 at Euro 2016 following its 0-2 defeat to Northern Ireland and 0-2 defeat to Germany in the second and first group stage matches respectively.

could be interesting for you:
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Interfax-Ukraine
Interfax-Ukraine
RELATED ARTICLES
Tension Over Russian and Belarusian Participation in France 2024 Olympics War in Ukraine
Dec. 11, 08:18
Tension Over Russian and Belarusian Participation in France 2024 Olympics
By Maryna Shashkova
Tension Over Russian and Belarusian Participation in France 2024 Olympics
Dec. 9, 13:21
Tension Over Russian and Belarusian Participation in France 2024 Olympics
By Maryna Shashkova
Defiant Ukraine Vow to 'Fight' on Despite Euro 2024 Setback Ukraine
Nov. 21, 08:42
Defiant Ukraine Vow to 'Fight' on Despite Euro 2024 Setback
By AFP
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous Agence France-Presse: ‘Stop shooting’ EU pleads as fresh Ukraine ceasefire teeters
Next » HIV infection rate, lack of spending worry Ukraine public health professionals