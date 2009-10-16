He said this in a statement for the press following the talks with Belgian Premier Herman Van Rompuy in Brussels on Friday.

Yuschenko stressed that the talks held in the frames of his two-day

official visit to Belgium have shown that Ukraine has all the grounds

to be optimistic about its chances for joining the European Union and

NATO.

The president once again said that Ukraine hopes to sign the

important concluding documents at the Ukraine-EU summit in December.

In addition, Yuschenko said he was satisfied with the relations

between Ukraine and Belgium, noting the absence of disagreements

between the two states.

The Belgian premier, in turn, said that much work has been done during the two-day visit of the Ukrainian president.

Speaking about the economic crisis, he noted the importance of

sharing experience in tackling the economic turmoil, as it affected

both Ukraine and Belgium.