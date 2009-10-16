He said this in a statement for the press following the talks with Belgian Premier Herman Van Rompuy in Brussels on Friday.
Yuschenko stressed that the talks held in the frames of his two-day
official visit to Belgium have shown that Ukraine has all the grounds
to be optimistic about its chances for joining the European Union and
NATO.
The president once again said that Ukraine hopes to sign the
important concluding documents at the Ukraine-EU summit in December.
In addition, Yuschenko said he was satisfied with the relations
between Ukraine and Belgium, noting the absence of disagreements
between the two states.
The Belgian premier, in turn, said that much work has been done during the two-day visit of the Ukrainian president.
Speaking about the economic crisis, he noted the importance of
sharing experience in tackling the economic turmoil, as it affected
both Ukraine and Belgium.
