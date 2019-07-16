The extradition of Ukrainian businessman Dmytro Firtash from Austria to the United States, approved by the Austrian justice minister, has been suspended over a motion lodged by his defense team to initiate a new hearing with the Land Court of Vienna, Wien Nachrichten said, citing APA.
The judge has granted the motion and now Firtash can be extradited only after the court adopts a decision on this motion, the media said.
As reported, Austrian Vice Chancellor Clemens Jabloner approved Firtash’s extradition to the U.S.
