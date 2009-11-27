According to Honcharuk, the full parcel of required documents has been submitted to the ICANN.

Honcharuk said that there are no technical issues preventing the registration of this Cyrillic domain.

"Taking into account all this, we can expect the new .ukr domain to start operating on the Internet in February-March 2010," he said.

As reported, a number of the market participants earlier said they doubted the regional Cyrillic domain .ukr was likely to be registered by the ICANN.

According to Internet Invest Ltd. President Oleksandr Olshansky, the main reason for this is the peculiarities of the rules for non-Latinic domains recently approved by the company, under which at least one letter should differ in the shape from the a Latin one.

