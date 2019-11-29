FC Dynamo Kyiv has lost to the Swedish Malmö on its field with a score of 3:4 in the fifth round of the group stage of the Europa League and complicated the task of reaching the 1/16 finals of the tournament.

The Ukrainian team missed the goal already in the second minute. In the 18th minute, defender Vitaliy Mykolenko equalized the score. In the 39th minute, Viktor Tsyhankov put the guests ahead.

could be interesting for you: Obtain the most contemporary war in ukraine update from the Kyiv Post’s news reports today.

At the beginning of the second half, captain of Malmö Markus Rosenberg, who is ending his career, leveled the score. Nine minutes later, the Swedes came forward.

In the middle of the second half, Serhiy Sydorchuk was removed for the second yellow card. But in the 77th minute, the Slovenian midfielder of Dynamo Benjamin Verbic equalized the score.

In the sixth minute, added to the main time of the match, Rosenberg made a double and pulled out a victory for Malmö.

In another match of the group, Copenhagen minimally defeated the Swiss Lugano with a score of 0:1. After five rounds, Copenhagen leads the group with nine points, Malmö scored eight points, Dynamo – 6, and Lugano 2 points.

To leave the group, it is necessary for Dynamo to beat Lugano in Kyiv in the last round.

Another representative of Ukraine in the Europa League, Alexandria lost to Wolfsburg on their home field on Thursday with a score of 0:1 and lost even the theoretical chances of leaving its group.