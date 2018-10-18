The Verkhovna Rada has adopted at first reading and as a whole the presidential bill No. 9208 on the peculiarities of the use of St. Andrew’s Church of the Sophia of Kyiv National Conservation Area.

According to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, 237 deputies supported this decision at a plenary meeting of parliament on October 18.

According to the head of the committee on spirituality, Mykola Kniazhytsky, the transfer of St. Andrew’s Church to the Ecumenical Patriarchate does not contradict Ukrainian legislation.

“It [the bill] is written out within the boundaries of the legislation. It instructs the Cabinet of Ministers to transfer this architectural monument for use, only for use. It does not contradict Ukrainian legislation, but indicates the political position of the Ukrainian president and the Ukrainian parliament,” Kniazhytsky said.

The bill foresees that St. Andrew’s Church (Kyiv, 23 Andriyivsky Descent), which is an object of cultural heritage and a monument of architecture and state property, is transferred to the Ecumenical Patriarchate for permanent use to perform church services, religious ceremonies, and processions.

“The use of St. Andrew’s Church by the Ecumenical Patriarchate is carried out in compliance with the legislation on the protection of cultural heritage,” the document says.