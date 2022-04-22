More than 1,000 bodies of dead civilians have been found in the Kyiv region, Andriy Nyebytov, Kyiv region’s chief of police, said in a televised Ukrainian marathon program on April 22.

More than 300 dead bodies remain unidentified, Interfax reported.

Most of the corpses found have gunshot wounds from small arms, Nyebytov said.

“I want to say that now the number of bodies is 1,084, and they have been examined by investigators and taken to forensic facilities,” he said. “These are civilians who had nothing to do with the territorial defense or other military formations. Between 50 and 75 percent are people killed by small arms. Depending on the settlement, wounds from machine guns or sniper rifles were found.”

could be interesting for you:

More than 400 bodies have been exhumed from mass graves found in the northwestern Kyiv suburb of Bucha. Many also had signs of torture and sexual violence, including underage women.

In Borodyanka, 80 bodies have been found and more are being exhumed or found underneath rubble, Nyebytov said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has called the systemic execution of civilians by invading Russian forces “war crimes” and acts of “genocide.”

Russia renewed its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 but were routed in the Kyiv region by April 1. Moscow forces have indiscriminately bombed solely civilian targets and infrastructure. During the temporary occupation of certain parts of the Kyiv region, Russian soldiers targeted civilians for killings.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
RELATED ARTICLES
Five Blows to a Tyrant – Ensuring Victory for Ukraine and the West EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
17 minutes ago
OPINION: Five Blows to a Tyrant – Ensuring Victory for Ukraine and the West
By Oksana Bashuk Hepburn
Eurotopics: EU Votes to Open Accession Talks With Ukraine Ukraine
2 hours ago
Eurotopics: EU Votes to Open Accession Talks With Ukraine
By Eurotopics
Why Western Sanctions Against Russia Are Failing to Stop the War in Ukraine in-depth War in Ukraine
3 hours ago
Why Western Sanctions Against Russia Are Failing to Stop the War in Ukraine
By Maryna Shashkova
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous UNIAN: Dynamo Kyiv seals Ukraine Premier League top title
Next » Parliament approves martial law in 10 oblasts for 30 days