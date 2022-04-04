The Anonymous group has stated that personal data of 120,000 Russian soldiers deployed in Ukraine has been leaked.

The group announced the news via Twitter, Ukrinform reports.

“Personal data of 120,000 Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine was leaked,” the hackers said.
“All soldiers participating in the invasion of Ukraine should be subjected to a war crime tribunal,” the hackers stressed.

Earlier, Anonymous reported that it had made public 15 GB of data stolen from the Russian Orthodox Church’s charity wing.

