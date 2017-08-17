Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has appointed Borys Babin as his permanent representative in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the presidential press service said on August 17.

As reported, on May 22, 2014, then Acting President of Ukraine Oleksandr Turchynov appointed Natalia Popovych, who previously headed the employment center in Yalta, as the permanent representative of the president of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

In July 2017, the Public Council on Crimean Affairs pointed to the unsatisfactory work of the Ukrainian president’s permanent mission to Crimea and called on Poroshenko to respond to the current situation. The council also said that Popovych “does not have a grip on the situation in the Crimea and has no motivation for the de-occupation of Crimea.”

In a commentary to one of the publications, Popovych herself complained of pressure from the president’s administration and Crimean Tatar leaders. According to her, first deputy head of the presidential administration Vitaliy Kovalchuk invited her to send in her resignation. Popovych believes that this is a consequence of protests in Kherson with the participation of ATO fighters, Crimean Tatars and other activists who demanded her dismissal, as well as “political games” around the post of the permanent representative in Crimea.