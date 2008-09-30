Meanwhile, 23.6 percent of those polled would vote for alliance membership, about 6 percent would not take part in a referendum, and 13 percent found it difficult to say.

People were also asked if they approved of a NATO referendum taking place.

54 percent said yes, 31.9 percent said no, and about 14 percent were undecided.

The poll was conducted among 2,000 respondents over 18 years of age, throughout the nations between Sept. 12 and Sept. 26. The sampling error was 2.2 percent.FOM-Ukraine is Russian-Ukrainian joint venture and is known to be Kremlin friendly.

