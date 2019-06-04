Deputy leader of the Agrarian Party of Ukraine Oleh Korban has become head of the election campaign of his political force, which has decided to participate in parliamentary elections for the first time.

“Our goal today is bring the Agrarian Party to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine with the result of 7-8 percent of the votes,” Korban said, according to the party’s website.

Such an election result is quite realistic for the Agrarian Party, he said.

Korban, 54, is deputy head of the Agrarian Party, chairman of the party’s organization in Kyiv region. He joined the party in 2016.

It will be the first time when the Agrarian Party of Ukraine will run for parliament, the party stressed.

