The invitation for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to pay an official visit to the United States was received from President Donald Trump on May 30, the press service of the Ukrainian president said.

“The letter with the official invitation was received on May 30. Plans for the trip are being made,” the press service told Interfax-Ukraine on June 1.

Earlier today the press service said that Zelenskiy had thanked Trump for the invitation.

could be interesting for you: See the latest war in ukraine update in the Kyiv Post’s news bulletins released today.

He also stressed that a bill to boost U.S. support for Ukraine, which was introduced in the House of Representatives, was an important signal about strong strategic partnership between the two countries. He thanked the U.S. for “consistent support” for Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

In particular, the bill gives Ukraine a status as America’s main non-NATO military-political ally for a period from the day the bill comes into force until the country joins NATO.