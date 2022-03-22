The 128th Separate Mountain Assault Zakarpattia Brigade has captured a high-ranking staff officer of Russia’s 58th Combined Arms Army.

“During the battle with the Russian army, the members of the 128th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade captured the head of the information and psychological counteraction group of the 47084th military unit of the Russian army,” the Brigade’s fighters posted on Facebook.

Captive Alexander Olegovich Koshel, born on April 5, 1982, personal number: F-905994, military rank: lieutenant colonel.

As noted, immediately after Koshel had been captured, the Russians deployed significant forces trying to free him. In particular, they raised aircraft that fired on Ukrainian servicemen.

“Nobody was injured in the enemy fire. The captive was taken to a safe place in the rear,” said the soldiers of the 128th Brigade.

Ukrainian forces explain the desperate attempts of the enemy to free the captive by the fact that Koshel had maintained a direct contact with Mikhail Zusko, commander of the 58th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Federation, to whom he had made daily reports personally.

“Now the captured Koshel is giving testimony to our counterintelligence agents,” the brigade said.