On Feb. 10, a ceremony was held in Odesa to hand over 20 armored humvees and 84 inflatable boats of various types from the United States to the Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine said.

“U.S. Naval Attaché Peter Mallory and Marine Corps Attaché Dan Schierling participated in a ceremony in Odesa commemorating delivery of 20 humvees and 84 boats to the Ukrainian Navy in December, a demonstration of U.S. commitment to helping Ukraine defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the U.S. Embassy wrote on Twitter on Feb. 10.