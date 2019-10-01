Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced that an agreement has been reached at a meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on the settlement of the situation in Donbas on the start of withdrawing troops in the village of Petrivske in Donetsk region and the town of Zolote in Luhansk region.

“An agreement has been reached on the start of the withdrawal of troops – I congratulate everyone on the start. We really believe in this – the withdrawal of troops – in Petrivske and Zolote. By the way, I want to reassure local residents – I personally guarantee that you will be protected and the withdrawal of the military will not affect your safety. An example of this, and you know this very well, is the situation in Stanytsia Luhanska, where the successful withdrawal of troops took place,” Zelensky said at a briefing after a TCG meeting on Oct. 1.