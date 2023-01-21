Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said that his country supports the idea of confiscating frozen Russian assets. However, the country's banks are categorically opposed to such a proposal, Bloomberg reports.

 

According to Cassis, Switzerland has so far frozen 7.5 billion francs ($8.2 billion) in assets belonging to sanctioned Russians. However, according to Swiss law, they cannot be seized, and changing the law would require a referendum.

could be interesting for you:

 

"We cannot just take money that doesn't belong to us simply because we think it's morally right..It's about finding the right mechanisms,," the minister emphasized.

 

The Bloomberg article indicates that Swiss banks have beenvery critical of the proposal to hand over frozen Russian assets to Ukraine. One of the bankers remarked that neglecting property rights would undermine Switzerland's position as a financial hub.

 

 

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
RELATED ARTICLES
EU Leaders Vow to Overcome Orban Block on Ukraine Aid Ukraine
14 hours ago
EU Leaders Vow to Overcome Orban Block on Ukraine Aid
By AFP
Ukraine Urges EU to Unblock 50 bn Euros in Aid in January Ukraine
14 hours ago
Ukraine Urges EU to Unblock 50 bn Euros in Aid in January
By AFP
Unfit for Purpose: OSCE Cannot Bring Peace to Ukraine and Moldova EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
17 hours ago
OPINION: Unfit for Purpose: OSCE Cannot Bring Peace to Ukraine and Moldova
By Vladimir Socor
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous France to Boost Defense Spending by a Third
Next » Ukraine Needs Armored Vehicles to Enable New Offensives