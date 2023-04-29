A massive fire has broken out at a fuel depot in Sevastopol in Russian-occupied Crimea, after what authorities there have said was a “drone strike.”

"A fuel reserve is on fire in the Kazachya Bay district", the Russian-installed governor Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said on Telegram.

"According to preliminary information, it was caused by a drone strike."

He added that the size of the fire was "around 1,000 square metres" and published images of huge clouds of smoke rising into the air.

Razvozhayev called on Crimeans to "remain calm" and in a later post said "nobody was hurt."

He said authorities had "the situation under control" and said there was no threat to civilian infrastructure. 

Crimea, illegally annexed by Russia in 2014, has regularly been the site of explosions over the last year. Sevastopol is home to Russia's Black Sea Fleet.

Up until around August of last year Crimea was still a popular holiday destination for Russian tourists, but sites like the one in the tweet above have somewhat dampened the holiday mood on the peninsula.

Just this week, Russia said it had "repelled" a drone attack on the port.

This is a breaking story and will be updated regularly.

It would appear that the first movements of the promised campaign are stirring and Crimea is to be invested.

