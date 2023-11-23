A man detained in Latvia on suspicion of spying for Russia has died in detention following sudden health problems, prison authorities said Wednesday.

Igors Bobirs was detained in August, with authorities in Riga claiming the Russia-born man could have been working for the FSB secret service.

The Prison Administration of Latvia said the 53-year-old Bobirs -- who had still not been officially charged -- died one week earlier after being admitted to hospital.

It did not give a cause of death but said there had been a "rapid deterioration" in his health. The LETA news agency said police had launched an investigation and autopsy and toxicology reports were ordered.

Bobirs and three other suspects were detained after their names came up in the high-profile espionage trial of former interior minister Janis Adamsons.

Adamsons, a former navy deputy chief, was convicted this month of spying for Russia and sentenced to eight years in jail.

Latvia, a former Soviet republic that is now a NATO and European Union member, has strained ties with Moscow as it staunchly supports Ukraine against Russia's invasion.

Joseph Swanson
Joseph Swanson 3 weeks ago
In russian it is..."Special Rapid Health Problems."

