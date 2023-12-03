Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has expressed agreement with the assessment made by the Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Valery Zaluzhny, regarding the current state of the war.

In an interview with The Economist, Zaluzhny stated that the conflict had "reached a stalemate," and there was a risk of transitioning to a prolonged positional war.

"He told the truth," Klitschko said, speaking to Swiss publication 20 Minuten.

"Some may not want to hear the truth [but] we can't lie to our people and partners indefinitely," he added.

Klitschko acknowledged that some Ukrainian politicians had "unjustly criticized" Zaluzhny and went on to declare his support for the commander-in-chief.

He also addressed speculation about his presidential ambitions, deeming it "inappropriate" to discuss such matters amidst Ukraine's struggle for survival.

When asked about a decline in the popularity of President Volodymyr Zelensky, Klitschko remarked, "People see [for themselves] who is effective and who is not."

"People are wondering why we weren't better prepared for this war, why Zelensky denied until the last moment that it would come… or [how] the Russians could get to Kyiv so quickly," Klitschko said.

"The president has an important function, and we must support him until the end of the war. But at the end of the war, every politician will answer for his successes and failures," he added.

The rift between Zaluzhny and Zelensky became evident in early November when The Economist published an interview in which Zaluzhny declared that the war had reached an impasse. In response, Zelensky rejected the notion of a "stalemate" at the front.

Another report from The Economist indicated a strained relationship between Zaluzhny and Zelensky, described as "terrible."

However, officials from the President's Office dismissed these claims as nonsensical, emphasizing unity in the face of external threats.

Kyiv Post has undertaken its own investigation on this matter, with Defense Minister Rustem Umerov saying: "There is no conflict. This is a fictional construct."