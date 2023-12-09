The Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine condemned the decision of the leadership of the Olympic Games to admit Russian and Belarusian athletes as neutral to the 2024 Olympics.
Acting Minister of Youth and Sports, Matviy Bidnyi, noted that, just a few days ago, the President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach announced that the IOC will make a decision in March next year.
“For our part, we explained to international partners and the Olympic Committee that Russian athletes have the same passports as the occupiers who are killing Ukrainians. And this means that they bear part of the responsibility for the deaths of Ukrainians. During the war, it will not be possible to hide behind the white flag of ‘neutrality’,” the minister said.
It is currently understood that only eight athletes from Russia and three from Belarus have qualified as neutral athletes.
The IOC promises not to allow “athletes who actively support the war” to participate, as well as “athletes who work under a contract with the Russian or Belarusian military or power structures.”
In Ukraine, such a decision is not considered sufficient. Kyiv Post's sources in the Ministry have said that the Ukrainian side has begun to work out a common position together with Great Britain and the Baltic countries.
Diplomatic work is also planned regarding the possible denial of visas to Russian and Belarusian athletes for entry into the EU.
“No one guarantees that all neutral athletes will receive visas,” the source said.
Comments (4)
Um, what's the Olympics? It used to be a sports event held once every 4 years where amateurs participated but now it's degraded into which country can send the most number of sports professionals. It's been a joke for 30+ years and gets worse each time. Next there will be tic tac toe, tiddlywinks and darts as "olympic" events.
Hvis OEC beder de russiske atleter underskrive at de ikke har deltaget i den russiske krig mod Ukraine, og via denne underskrivelse venter en 7 år fængselsstraf i Rusland, og ingen atleter deltager, det er IOC,s værktøj, tør de , njet,
P.S. I'm hoping for a mass boycott of the Olympics in view of ths decision.
Only 8 qualify "currently" - but I dare say there will be a mad rush now that the door has been opened.
Just another reason not to bother with the Olympics. I watched none of the last one and plan to do the same again.
When people ask about that, I say that I'll tune in when the final results are announced. They look puzzled and say "But we know the winners".
And I say that I'll tune in for the *final* results after they do the last test on the final drop of the blood samples, so... in about 30 years' time.
Not worth watching when it's more of a chemistry test than a sporting contest.