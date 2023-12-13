To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
Serhiy Kolyada is a Ukrainian cartoonist and a book illustrator. Lives and works in Kyiv. He participates in many art shows and fairs, works at animation studios, and different magazines and papers.
RELATED ARTICLES
"Vladimir, speak up. It's Orban. Am in Paris. Can't hear your instructions Putin
Dec. 11, 11:16
"Vladimir, speak up. It's Orban. Am in Paris. Can't hear your instructions
By Serhiy Kolyada
Of Rats and Men War in Ukraine
Dec. 6, 15:41
Of Rats and Men
By Serhiy Kolyada
Lavrov Boycotted Again Russia
Dec. 1, 12:59
Lavrov Boycotted Again
By Serhiy Kolyada
Imokru2
Imokru2 Guest 2 days ago
Cartoons are funny except when they are not. This one of Trump reveals the cartoonist’s political bias.
Republicans are alarmed at what is happening at the American southern border with Mexico. The dems believe in an open border policy, which could allow terrorists into the country unchecked. Perhaps it has already happened. republicans are saying that they support Ukraine but want to horse trade that support for a tightened border.
Dems brought this situation on.

Solomon Mokey
Solomon Mokey Guest 2 days ago
@Imokru2, Political cartoons by their nature can be bias but to suggest it's unfair that Trump be characterized as a Putin's ally doesn't reflect their history.
You have a problem with your border which could be easily resolved with mandatory prison for anyone hiring illegal migrants. The ease and temptation to obtain work needs to be removed, but of course your agriculture industry would suffer and so the political donations.
To tie this policy failure to the literal existence of a democratic nation and death of Ukrainian citizens is grotesque.

