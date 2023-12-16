For the first time, Ukraine has been elected as Vice-Chair of the UNESCO Committee for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict.

The relevant announcement was made by the Ukrainian Culture and Information Policy Ministry on Dec. 15.

“For the first time, Ukraine became the Vice-Chair of the UNESCO Committee for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict. This is another victory of Ukrainian cultural diplomacy. We are sincerely grateful to our international partners from UNESCO for another decision in favor of the protection of Ukrainian heritage, which is part of world culture. Such events unite nations,” Ukrainian Culture and Information Policy Acting Minister Rostyslav Karandieiev noted.

The corresponding decision was made a day earlier during the 18th session of the UNESCO Committee for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict.

In particular, the Committee was presented a report by the UNESCO Secretariat on the actions and aid provided to Ukraine. This report included information about satellite monitoring of Ukraine’s cultural heritage, which had been conducted by UNESCO missions to evaluate the damage caused by Russian armed aggression.

Additionally, the Committee considered UNESCO’s technical assistance provided to Ukrainian government agencies in terms of emergency measures intended to protect cultural heritage and the aid related to carrying out an inventory of cultural heritage objects included on the UNESCO List of Cultural Property under Enhanced Protection.