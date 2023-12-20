Moldova has received a radar system to monitor its airspace, the defense ministry said Wednesday, as the country has seen repeated violations of its airspace by Russian missiles targeting Ukraine.

Chisinau announced in September plans to acquire a Ground Master 200 (GM 200) radar produced by French defense firm Thales. The radar, which can monitor aircraft as far as 250 kilometers (155 miles) away, can also be integrated into an air defense system.

Defense minister Anatolie Nosatii described the radar that Moldova received as vital for strengthening the country's air defense capabilities.

“The latest incidents when our country's airspace has been violated have brought back to the authorities' attention the urgent need to consolidate the Republic of Moldova's defense capabilities,” he said in the statement.

The price paid for the radar was not provided.

The army of the former Soviet republic of 2.6 million people is equipped with mostly dilapidated equipment dating from the Soviet era.

Since the start of Russia's offensive in Ukraine last year, tensions between Moscow and Chisinau have sharply increased.

Moldova's current pro-EU government has condemned the assault against Ukraine and alleged that Russia was behind a plot to try and overthrow it.