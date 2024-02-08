In Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, now in its fourth month, some 27,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, and nearly two million people are displaced - NYT
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected Hamas's proposed ceasefire terms - saying "total victory" in Gaza is possible within months. He was speaking after Hamas laid out a series of demands in response to an Israel-backed ceasefire proposal. He said negotiations with the group were "not going anywhere" and described their terms as "bizarre". Talks between negotiators are continuing. "There is no other solution but a complete and final victory," Mr Netanyahu told a press conference on Wednesday. "If Hamas will survive in Gaza, it's only a question of time until the next massacre." - BBC
Pakistan has suspended mobile calls and data services as millions head to the polls to vote in a new government. An interior ministry spokesman said the measure was warranted, citing recent incidents of terror in the country. The election comes almost two years since the previous prime minister, cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan, was ousted in a no-confidence vote. Three-time PM Nawaz Sharif is now on the ballot in what many analysts say is Pakistan's least credible election yet - BBC
There was an overnight Russian drone attack on Ukraine. In all, 11 of 17 Russian drones intercepted. As a result of the impact of a drone in Odesa, an unfinished high-rise building, and an educational institution damaged - officials
Azerbaijan's incumbent strongman Ilham Aliyev looks set to breeze to a fifth consecutive term as president, according to nearly complete results of a snap electioncriticized by watchdogs as being neither free nor fair. Aliyev, who called the early election following Baku's swift and decisive victory over ethnic Armenian separatists in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, faced no opposition amid a crackdown on independent media and the absence of any real contender. The Central Election Commission said early on February 8 that with just over 93 percent of the ballots counted, Aliyev garnered 92.05 percent of the votes - RFE/RL
An alleged Russian spy is claimed to have lied to gain asylum in Britain before working for the country’s spy agencies and meeting with the future King. The Afghanistan refugee is alleged to have acted as a spy for Russia while working for GCHQ and MI6. He also had access to working alongside two ministers along with the then Prince Charles and Prince William, during his time in Afghanistan working for the British government. It is said he had both Russian and British citizenship but went on to be stripped of his UK passport in 2019. The step was taken as MI5 believed he had acted for the GRU, the Russian military intelligence agency, which was said to be behind the nerve agent attack in Salisbury a year earlier. He admitted in a hearing before the Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC) on Tuesday that he had lied in his asylum application and said he had opted not to say he had been living in Russia over fear he would have to leave the country - The Telegraph
A new poll from Ipsos says nearly two-thirds of Canadians believe Canada is already doing enough to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia, and about half say Canada cannot afford to give Ukraine more financial aid. In fact, 40 per cent of Canadians think Ukraine should negotiate a peace settlement with Russia. But a deeper dive into those numbers shows a partisan split with those who identify themselves as Conservative voters much more likely to have softer support for Ukraine than those who identify as Liberals, New Democrat or BQ voters. That partisan divide came to a head in the House of Commons Tuesday with a vote on a Canada-Ukraine trade deal - Global National.
Comments (2)
I'm no longer voting conservative in the next Canadian election. Bill C-57 was a pivotal issue for a lot of Canadian conservatives. Former Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole told the conservatives current leadership as much and recommended he not vote against for their state reason of objection (it included a reference to both countries maintaining an equalizing "Carbon Tax" in the free trade arrangement), something the Ukrainian's themselves were okay with since they already had a greater obligation under terms of joining the EU. I've sensed a growing MAGA tone in current conservative Pierre Poilievre this past year and will be dammed to hell if supporting that cult's expands into Canada.
Facing backlash for his parties frivolous objection to C-57 (which passed anyways), he then shifted focus to demand shipment Canada's 83,000 decommissioned surface to air missiles to Ukraine....something the Liberals were already investigating.
These are 1970 era missiles. Estimates are that only 8,000 are currently technically safe to transport and use for original purpose.. Ukraine is also interested in those missiles no longer fit for their original purpose. Perhaps these can be safely cannibalized domestically in Canada to yield different components of value which can also then be safely shipped to Ukraine. The Ukrainians have proven adept at innovating new weapons with the parts available.
@John, air to ground missiles. 👍
@John, its air to ground. You should go join your military. Grow up learn something. Be a man.
@John notthat john, I doubt your russian troll's life will ever measure up to the many productive things I've done with mine. Its' been and remains a very full and societally productive life. However I do enjoy my abundant personal time these days to help Ukraine from abroad by donating, thwarting more russian troll lies on online and writing various political, corporate and NGO leadership to also ramp up their support.
By the way, I'm enjoying the veteran perks that came from my past service. Not as generous as what the American vets get, but better than I had previously expected.
What do russian paid trolls get when they retire (assuming your criminal regime survives that long). Do russia's modern soldiers' perks extend beyond collecting lead? Feel free to supplement your list with whatever the spouse of the deceased presently get for former bullet catchers. Taking care of family is important.
@John, Ooops. typo in my message above.....the CRV7's were air to ground missiles. Built in Winnipeg Manitoba they were considered the most powerful weapon of its class in its day, the first with enough energy to penetrate standard Warsaw Pact aircraft hangars. I now the Ukrainians will put every thing we send in the way of weapons to good use.
Slava Ukraini!
Gaza health ministry , same fake as russian fakes. Hamas not so brave anymore. Go IDF.