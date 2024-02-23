To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
Putin
Feb. 13, 13:50
Feb. 10, 12:52
Serhiy Kolyada on the killer in Kremlin securing wavering "voters" before his 're-election
Comments ( 1)
What are you going to do about Navalny's death, bereaved russians?
- Follow in Alexei's peaceful protest path, and serve out your remaining short life in prison?
- Vote for another compromised politician controlled by putin?
- Run for office and be falsely disqualified like Boris Nadezhdin or Yekaterina Duntsova? - Do nothing and hope for different results?
What have you not tried?