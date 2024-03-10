Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin, while on a working trip to Washington, has had a series of meetings during which he discussed cooperation in the fight against corruption and organized crime and holding Russia accountable for committing international crimes.

According to a post by his Office on Facebook, Kostin met with U.S. Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya, U.S. Ambassador-At-Large for Global Criminal Justice Beth Van Schaack and Assistant Secretary of State for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs Todd Robinson.

According to the Prosecutor General, "our common goal is the inevitability of fair punishment for criminals, regardless of their wealth or positions."

At the meetings, Kostin expressed gratitude for comprehensive support and strategic consultations that ACA experts provide to Ukrainian prosecutors working with Russian war crimes.

During the meeting with Robinson, Kostin noted that the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs is a reliable long-term partner in the fight against organized crime and the implementation of complex reforms of the law enforcement system and the prosecutor's office.

"Bringing Russia to justice for committed international crimes and fighting corruption remain our top priorities. I am deeply grateful to the Bureau for its support and assistance in implementing new technological solutions and best practices, which are critical to our successful work," Kostin said.