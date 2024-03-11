Portugal's centre right has claimed a narrow election victory, but has little chance of forming a majority government. Democratic Alliance leader Luís Montenegro told supporters that the Portuguese had voted for change, although the margin of victory was less than convincing. Both main parties polled about 29% of the vote. Only the far-right Chega could claim a clear-cut success. Five years after it broke into Portuguese politics, the party led by former football pundit André Ventura has secured 18% of the vote and 48 seats in the 230-seat parliament - BBC

The Associated Press, Reuters, and other top news agencies have pulled a photo of Catherine, Princess of Wales and her children from distribution after they have determined the photo has been manipulated. The source of the photo was her husband William, Prince of Wales. Kensington Palace has declined to comment - SKY News

The Ukrainian film 20 Days in Mariupol, which was shot inside the besieged port city during the assault by Russian forces, has won the best documentary Oscar at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles. Directed by Mstyslav Chernov, a Ukrainian journalist who documented the invasion in early 2022, 20 Days in Mariupol drew wide acclaim after its premiere at the Sundance film festival in 2023, with the Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw calling it “a searing film [that] bears a terrible witness to this great crime” in a five-star review. In an interview with the Guardian, Chernov described the film as “some kind of collective resistance to tragedy”. The film was considered a strong contender for the award, having already picked up best documentary awards from Bafta and the Directors Guild of America. In the end it triumphed over contenders including Ugandan political documentary Bobi Wine: The People’s President, and Alzheimer’s study The Eternal. Taking to the stage, Chernov said that the Oscar was the first ever for a Ukrainian film. “I am honoured but I will probably be the first director on this stage to say that I wish I had never made this film…I wish to be able to exchange this for Russia never attacking Ukraine, never invading our cities. I wish to be able to exchange this for Russian not killing 10,000 of my fellow Ukrainians.” Chernov said he also would love to be able to swap the honour for Russia “releasing the hostages” as well as “the civilians who are now in their jails…I cannot change history. I cannot change the past,” he concluded. “But we all together, you – some of the most talented people in the world – can make sure the history record is set straight and the truth will prevail and the people of Mariupol and those who have lost their lives will never be forgotten…Because cinema forms memories and memories form history.” Chernov concluded: “Salava Ukraini” to a standing ovation - The Guardian

Russia appears on track to produce nearly three times more artillery munitions than the US and Europe, a key advantage ahead of what is expected to be another Russian offensive in Ukraine later this year. Russia is producing about 250,000 artillery munitions per month, or about 3 million a year, according to NATO intelligence estimates of Russian defense production shared with CNN, as well as sources familiar with Western efforts to arm Ukraine. Collectively, the US and Europe have the capacity to generate only about 1.2 million munitions annually to send to Kyiv, a senior European intelligence official told CNN. Officials say Russia is currently firing around 10,000 shells a day, compared to just 2,000 a day from the Ukrainian side. The ratio is worse in some places along the 600-mile front, according to a European intelligence official.

Ukraine and its regional allies have assailed reported comments by Pope Francis in which the pontiff suggested opening negotiations with Moscow and used the term "white flag.” Francis was quoted on March 9 in a partially released interview suggesting Ukraine, facing possible defeat, should have the "courage" to sit down with Russia for peace negotiations, saying there is no shame in waving the "white flag." Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hit out in a Telegram post and in his nightly video address, saying -- without mentioning the pope -- that "the church should be among the people. And not 2,500 kilometers away, somewhere, to mediate virtually between someone who wants to live and someone who wants to destroy you." Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba reacted more directly on social media, saying, “When it comes to the 'white flag,' we know this Vatican strategy from the first half of the 20th century." Many historians have been critical of the Vatican during World War II, saying Pope Pius XII remained silent as the Holocaust raged. Kuleba, in his social media post, wrote: "I urge the avoidance of repeating the mistakes of the past and to support Ukraine and its people in their just struggle for their lives - RFE/RL

Three lawmakers from Russia’s ruling United Russia party have co-authored a bill that would allow soldiers serving under Defense Ministry contracts to be exempted from punishment for certain crimes. According to a source familiar with the bill who spoke to Verstka, the legislation is intended to “increase the appeal of army service” by showing that “for military achievements, the state is willing to forgive some criminals…It’s time for a change in moral priorities, and small-time criminals can seek mercy from the state in exchange for acts of courage,” said the source. He added that the appearance of this bill so close to Russia’s presidential election is no coincidence, saying the initiative is meant to “create a positive emotional background” for soldiers. Human rights lawyer Irina Biryukova told Verstka that the bill pertains to parole and not pardons, which can only be granted by the president - Meduza

A student has been sentenced to 10 days in jail in Moscow after renaming his wi-fi network with a pro-Kyiv slogan. The Moscow State University student had titled the network "Slava Ukraini!" which means "Glory to Ukraine!". A Moscow court found him guilty of displaying "symbols of extremist organisations" on Thursday. Since the start of Russia's war in Ukraine, thousands have been handed prison terms or fines for criticising the invasion or supporting Ukraine. The student was arrested on Wednesday morning in Moscow, after a police officer had reported the network name to authorities - BBC