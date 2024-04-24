To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Serhiy Kolyada
Serhiy Kolyada
Serhiy Kolyada is a Ukrainian cartoonist and a book illustrator. Lives and works in Kyiv. He participates in many art shows and fairs, works at animation studios, and different magazines and papers.
RELATED ARTICLES
Futile Efforts to Persuade China to Restrain the Rasszist Monster
Futile Efforts to Persuade China to Restrain the Rasszist Monster
By Serhiy Kolyada
Apr. 17, 17:11
In the Kremlin, the Naked Tsar's Show Continues
In the Kremlin, the Naked Tsar's Show Continues
By Serhiy Kolyada
Apr. 14, 13:22
Meanwhile, Back in the Kremlin Bunker
Meanwhile, Back in the Kremlin Bunker
By Serhiy Kolyada
Apr. 7, 09:50
Sponsored content

Comments ( 1)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
   Show comments
Best Oldest Newest
Will
Will Guest 5 hours ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

The more you criticize President Trump the more I support him. You don’t a fig about America other than her money.

Reply
Biden
Biden Guest 5 hours ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@Will, Nobody cares about you or other idiots who worship the orange Putin loving moron. Quit pretending to be American. Loser.

Reply
Will
Will Guest 4 hours ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@Biden, Biden can’t even hit the toilet without help. You’re so full of Russian cool aid you don’t know up from down. Turn on MSNBC and soak it in.

Reply
Biden
Biden Guest 2 hours ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@Will, funny how triggered you are just by the word "Biden". Hilarious. Your response is simply retarded.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Coach John
Coach John Guest 11 minutes ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@Will, Let your co-workers at the Information Research Agency in St. Petersburg know that exactly zero Americans have ever used the words 'cool aid' to describe 'Kool-Aid.' God, you trolls totally suck at impersonating American commenters.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Halberstram
Halberstram Guest 5 hours ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@Will, 90% or more of that money is spent on American weapons, made in America by American workers. I thought you MAGA lot were all for that type of arrangement.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
« Previous Sunak, Scholz Vow Support for Ukraine for ‘As Long As It Takes’
Next » Uncle Sam to the Rescue – Biden Signs Bill to Approve Ukraine Aid