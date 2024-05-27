Opened 15 years ago in Lviv, Citadel – Gastro Boutique Hotel has become an organic part of the city’s gastronomic landscape and one of the most popular recreation sites.

Citadel’s history is closely intertwined with Lviv’s. Built in 2004-2008 under an ambitious restoration and reconstruction plan, it welcomed in its first customers on April 30, 2009, setting out on the road to success.

“It was difficult,’ says Iryna, deputy general manager of Citadel. ‘Opening a hotel is always difficult, but it was a very fruitful experience. It was interesting to hire personnel, attract customers and be able to provide them with proper services. We were learning a lot in the opening process. The first year allowed us to see the direction in which we should move.”

What makes Citadel a very attractive place is its unique architecture and design. Its heart is the lobby lounge under a massive transparent dome that opens a wonderful view of the sunny or starry sky. Notably, it does not only offer customers good rooms and tasty meals but also invites them to the world of arts and history. The wall paintings that symbolize a transition from war to peace leave unforgettable impressions.

Photo provided by Citadel – Gastro Boutique Hotel & Restaurant.

Citadel - Gastro Boutique Hotel & Restaurant offers customers comfortable accommodation in 26 uniquely elegant rooms. Anyone can find an ideal solution in a wide choice of single and double standard and deluxe rooms.

The hotel premises located in the central part of the city are famous for their beauty and landscape diversity. The well-tended park with more than 150 plant species is a perfect place for walks and photo sessions.