The legendary astronaut, Scott Kelly, heard this firsthand, as he visited the Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital. He talked with young patients and their doctors.

The UNITED24 ambassadors are raising funds for 1000 generators to power Ukrainian hospitals. Due to constant attacks on energy infrastructure, Ukrainian doctors have to save lives and perform complex surgeries by flashlight.

“Today, it is very important for the world to stay united in support of Ukraine, to help it get through these difficult times. The terrible war against our country continues. With the winter coming closer, we are facing new challenges in connection with russia’s terrorist attacks on infrastructure, primarily in the energy sector,” emphasized the President. “But I am one hundred percent sure that we will win.”

For the first time in six months of the UNITED24 fundraising platform, 6 of its ambassadors simultaneously announced a joint charity campaign. Andriy Shevchenko, Oleksandr Usyk, Scott Kelly, Elina Svitolina, Liev Schreiber, and Timothy Snyder have teamed up to raise funds for generators that will be used to power Ukrainian hospitals.

Together with Shevchenko and Usyk, Kelly took part in an evening photoshoot in lightless Kyiv. Andriy Shevchenko told the President that for the first time in his life, he saw the main stadium of the country, NSC Olimpiyskiy, without a single floodlight. “Even in the dark, Olimpiyskiy is beautiful,” said Shevchenko. “I am sure that soon enough it will be full of fans again. But today we have to turn on the light to places where it can save lives — in hospitals throughout Ukraine.”

Tennis player, Elina Svitolina, will dedicate her upcoming charity evening to this fundraiser for generators. The event will take place on December 2 in Monaco. Liev Schreiber already launched his fundraiser a few days ago; the actor and director wrote the script for the promo video himself, and is now actively engaging the world’s community in supporting Ukraine.

Historian, Timothy Snyder, told his colleagues about the progress of the fundraiser for the ‘Shaheed Hunter,’ a powerful anti-drone system that will be able to protect infrastructure facilities from deadly Iranian drones. “Today, it is very important to protect Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, and the global community understands this, I can see it from the feedback on the ‘Shaheed Hunter.’ I want to stress that today Ukraine gives much more to the world than we give to Ukraine. It is an example of courage to the world,” Snyder said.

World heavyweight boxing champion, Oleksandr Usyk, will not only promote the fundraiser for hospitals, but also make a personal contribution: “I understand how important these generators are, and how many lives they can save. That’s why I’m joining the fundraiser myself, and will call on the support of the entire world community.”

