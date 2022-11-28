Some 63% of Ukrainian exports were directed to the EU countries from January to October this year, with most of them reaching the central and eastern regions.

Ukraine’s Entrepreneurship and Export Promotion Office said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“In the first ten months of 2022, 63% of all Ukrainian exports were directed to the EU countries, which is 7.3% more than in 2021. Growth was recorded due to increased exports to countries in Central and Eastern Europe – Poland and Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, Bulgaria,” the report said.

According to the Office, exports to countries in Western Europe fell significantly, in particular, to Germany by 20%, the Netherlands by 26%, and Italy by 52%.

Exports of Ukrainian products to Asian countries amounted to 57% of the pre-war indicators. The largest trade partners of Ukraine in the region are Turkey and China (more than 54% of export supplies).

In addition, a significant reduction was also recorded in export supplies to the CIS countries (except Moldova) – up to 64%.

Exports to African countries fell by up to 55%. Egypt, Algeria and Libya became Ukraine’s largest trading partners (almost 62% of total exports to the region).

Exports to the Americas decreased by 67%. The United States remains Ukraine’s key trade partner in the region (71% of export supplies to the region).