Residents of Kyiv region are being urged to prepare for prolonged power outages that may last for days.

On Nov. 17, Dmytro Sakharuk, executive officer of Ukraine’s biggest energy company DTEK, stated during a TV marathon that the power supply situation in the Kyiv region is “difficult.” Residents have been told to prepare for prolonged power outages that may last for days.

On Nov. 16, Governor of the Kyiv region Oleksiy Kuleba, said that the electricity supply situation in the region remains challenging and that emergency blackouts will continue.

could be interesting for you:

Kuleba set out recommendations to help citizens prepare for an extended shutdown. These include preparing supplies of water for drinking and other use; keeping a supply of food suitable for long term storage; and having access to a radio, power bank, flashlight, matches, batteries, a first aid kit and (if possible) a generator.

On Nov. 17, the Russian invaders fired missiles at the territory of Ukraine in the latest massive air attack. Residents of several regions reported explosions, including in the capital Kyiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnipro and Cherkasy. Following explosions in the Dnipro region, the power supply was partially cut off.

On Nov. 15, Russia fired more than 90 missiles at Ukraine, damaging 15 energy facilities. According to Ukraine’s Air Force, 73 missiles were shot down, including all 10 “Shahids.”

After the attack, half of Kyiv residents were left without electricity. Scheduled hourly power outages have been introduced throughout Ukraine.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
RELATED ARTICLES
Russia Exploits ‘Christian Persecution Complex’ to Undermine US Aid to Ukraine EXCLUSIVE Religion
26 seconds ago
Russia Exploits ‘Christian Persecution Complex’ to Undermine US Aid to Ukraine
By Gina Christian
‘Weapons of Victory’ Ukraine MoD Advent Calendar – Update Dec. 15 US
5 minutes ago
‘Weapons of Victory’ Ukraine MoD Advent Calendar – Update Dec. 15
By Kyiv Post
Kyiv School Denies Two Children Entry to Bomb Shelter With Their Dog Kyiv
36 minutes ago
Kyiv School Denies Two Children Entry to Bomb Shelter With Their Dog
By Julia Struck
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous Ukraine Should Recognize, Support Belarus’s Tsikhanouskaya
Next » Russia Slams MH17 Court Ruling as Politically Motivated