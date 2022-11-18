Residents of Kyiv region are being urged to prepare for prolonged power outages that may last for days.

On Nov. 17, Dmytro Sakharuk, executive officer of Ukraine’s biggest energy company DTEK, stated during a TV marathon that the power supply situation in the Kyiv region is “difficult.” Residents have been told to prepare for prolonged power outages that may last for days.

On Nov. 16, Governor of the Kyiv region Oleksiy Kuleba, said that the electricity supply situation in the region remains challenging and that emergency blackouts will continue.

Kuleba set out recommendations to help citizens prepare for an extended shutdown. These include preparing supplies of water for drinking and other use; keeping a supply of food suitable for long term storage; and having access to a radio, power bank, flashlight, matches, batteries, a first aid kit and (if possible) a generator.

On Nov. 17, the Russian invaders fired missiles at the territory of Ukraine in the latest massive air attack. Residents of several regions reported explosions, including in the capital Kyiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnipro and Cherkasy. Following explosions in the Dnipro region, the power supply was partially cut off.

On Nov. 15, Russia fired more than 90 missiles at Ukraine, damaging 15 energy facilities. According to Ukraine’s Air Force, 73 missiles were shot down, including all 10 “Shahids.”

After the attack, half of Kyiv residents were left without electricity. Scheduled hourly power outages have been introduced throughout Ukraine.