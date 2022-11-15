War
Home
Cartoons
Putin’s Power Failure
CARTOONS
Putin’s Power Failure
by
Serhiy Kolyada
| November 15, 2022, 4:29 pm
Serhiy Kolyada on Putin's Darkest Hour
Serhiy Kolyada
Serhiy Kolyada is a Ukrainian cartoonist and a book illustrator. Lives and works in Kyiv. He participates in many art shows and fairs, works at animation studios, and different magazines and papers.
2 days ago
Biden-Zelensky Meeting Observed
By Serhiy Kolyada
Putin
Dec. 11, 11:16
"Vladimir, speak up. It's Orban. Am in Paris. Can't hear your instructions
By Serhiy Kolyada
War in Ukraine
Dec. 6, 15:41
Of Rats and Men
By Serhiy Kolyada
