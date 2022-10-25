At a bilateral news conference with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković on Monday, Oct. 24, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reassured Ukrainians that the U.S. would continue to provide Ukraine with support during Russia’s ongoing invasion.

Referencing drones that have recently been used to attack Kyiv, Pelosi said that “Iran is making a big mistake” in supporting Russia, and said that help for Ukraine will continue after the November midterm elections, even if Republicans gain a majority.

“Support for Ukraine is bipartisan, bicameral, that means in the House and in the Senate, and it starts in the White House with our President,” she said.

She also addressed concerns raised by House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy, who along with some fringe fellow Republicans, has been resistant to helping Ukraine. “Someone made a statement of ‘We’re not giving a blank check to Ukraine.’ We’ve never given a blank check to Ukraine,” Pelosi said.

“So the inference to be drawn from that is we wouldn’t be giving them help, that’s not true,” she added. “And that there has been a blank check, that’s not true. This has been a relationship of great integrity for democracy and freedom throughout the world.”

Last week, President Joe Biden voiced his concerns over the continuation of aid to Ukraine should Republicans win the House, with some Republican politicians, including Marjorie Taylor Greene, having openly opposed such aid being provided, and in some instances have pushed “pro-Russian” conspiracy theories on social media.

“They said that if they win, they’re not likely to fund – to help – continue to fund Ukraine, the Ukrainian war against the Russians,” Biden said at a fundraiser in Philadelphia.

“These guys don’t get it. It’s a lot bigger than Ukraine – it’s Eastern Europe. It’s NATO. It’s real, serious, serious consequential outcomes. They have no sense of American foreign policy.”

In September, the Biden administration announced an additional $2.8 billion of military assistance for Ukraine, bringing the total U.S. military assistance to approximately $15.2 billion.

“It has been seven months since President Putin’s February invasion of Ukraine, and the war’s terrible toll continues to mount,” Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said in a statement on Sept. 8.

“Thousands of civilians killed or wounded, 13 million Ukrainian civilians forced to flee their homes, historic cities pounded to rubble, horrifying reports of ongoing atrocities, nuclear power stations put at risk, food shortages, skyrocketing food prices around the world.

“Ukraine’s extraordinary front-line defenders continue to courageously fight for their country’s freedom, and President Biden has been clear we will support the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes.”