A total of 287 Ukrainian lawmakers adopted a resolution on Tuesday, Oct. 18, recognizing the occupation and genocide of the Chechen people.

The vote means that the Ukrainian Parliament recognized the territory of the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria (CRI) as temporarily occupied by Russia and condemned the genocide of the Chechen people enacted by Russia

The document notes that the Ukrainian Parliament takes into account the proclamation on Nov. 25, 1990, by the National Congress of the Chechen people of the declaration on the state sovereignty of Chechnya (Nokhchichoy), based on the exercise by the Chechen people of their right to self-determination, as enshrined in the UN Charter, as well as the proclamation of Ichkeria’s independence after the collapse of the USSR.

Ilya Ponomarev, a former lawmaker of the State Duma and now living in Ukraine had this comment to Kyiv Post on the recognition of CRI by Ukraine.

“The Ichkerians are people who have been striving for their freedom and independence from the Russian Empire for a long time. Therefore, it is no surprising that the Ukrainian Parliament supported their sovereignty,” he said.

“I am sure the Ichkerians will de facto be the first to leave a dying empire. Moreover, even Kadyrov may try to lead the secession movement, but the Chechen people have authorities in exile and armed battalions fighting for Ukraine now,” Ponomarev said. “I believe the Chechen people will get rid of [the leader of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan] Kadyrov. Our joint fight against the Putin regime and its failure will enable the people of Chechnya to exercise the right to self-determination,” Ponomarev underlined.

History in brief

It was back in Soviet times, on Nov. 25, 1990, that the National Congress of the Chechen People proclaimed a Declaration on the State Sovereignty of Chechnya on the basis of the Chechen peoples’ natural right to self-determination.

The Chechen Republic (as it was known then), gained state independence after the collapse of the USSR. On March 12, 1992, its Parliament adopted a new Constitution, establishing the Chechen Republic as a “sovereign and independent democratic State governed by the rule of law.”

The state was renamed the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria on Jan. 16, 1994.

Russia subsequently unleashed two wars against it; the first, from 1994 to 1996, failed to break it, though the second, from 1999 to 2009, proved more brutal and resulted in Russia’s illegal occupation of its territory.

Russia’s actions violated the recognized norms of international law and Russia’s bilateral international obligations – the Treaty on Peace and Principles of Relations signed between the Russian Federation and the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria, dated May 12, 1997.

During Russia’s aggression, its armed forces committed numerous international crimes on the territory of the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria, which resulted in the genocide of the Chechen people.

International crimes committed by Russia against the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria fall under the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court.